MobileSyrup’s Black Friday Shopping Guide [2022 Edition]

Black Friday is just around the corner, and to help you out with your pre-holiday season shopping needs, MobileSyrup has put together an editorial shopping guide to highlight some of the best tech deals available in the Canadian market right now.
It’s worth noting that this guide is being published almost three weeks prior to Black Friday (November 25th). Naturally, not all Canadian retailers have come out with their Black Friday deals. The products you see mentioned below are from retailers that are already offering Black Friday pricing on some of their products. Further, the pricing mentioned in the guide is expected to be the same during Black Friday week.
Also worth noting is that this guide will be updated with hot new sales from different retailers as they go live, so keep an eye out!
This year’s list includes discounts on smartphones, smart lights, TVs, audio offerings and more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021)
Amazon's 2021-released Fire TV Stick offers full content control via the included Alexa Voice Remote and delivers 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps.
It supports content in HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos Audio.
The tiny device plugs right into your TV or monitor's HDMI port, and allows you to stream content from thousands of channels and services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Crave, CTV, NHL, Amazon Prime Video and more.
Added to the streaming benefits, thanks to support from Alexa, you can also control all of your Alexa-compatible smart home gadgets directly from your Fire TV.
$34.99Best Buy Amazon
Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (256GB)
One of the best smartphones available on the market right now is Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. What makes the device even better is that it is 24 percent off at Walmart for Black Friday.
What's special about the S22 Ultra is that it takes Samsung's (supposedly) discontinued Note devices' S Pen and shape, and merges it with the S series. Previous iterations of the S series have had support for the S pen, however, users had to buy the stylus separately. The S22 comes with the S-Pen built-in, giving you access to cool features like 'Air Gestures', 'AR Doodle,' 'S Pen to Text' and more on the go.
The device features a huge 6.8-inch 3040 x 1440-pixel resolution display that offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate that can drop as low as 1Hz, while its 5,000mAh battery allows the device to stay alive throughout the day.
The S22 Ultra also features the best camera system out of the S22 series, with a quad back camera setup and a selfie camera. On the rear, the device features a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 10-megapixel periscope shooter with 10x zoom, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x zoom and a 12-megapixel sensor paired with a 120-degree ultrawide lens. On the other hand, or I should say the other side, the device sports the same 40-megapixel sensor that it did last year with the S21 Ultra.
On Samsung's website, the flagship starts at $1,379 for the 128GB model. At Walmart, you can get the 256GB model for $1,375.
$1375Walmart
Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels - Smarter Kit - 5 Panels
Nanoleaf's 2020-released Mini Triangles is a set of five triangle-shaped lights equipped with more than 16 million colours and white light that can be voice controlled via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit.
The lights offer you your creative freedom, as you can place them on your wall with pre-attached double-sided tap in whatever design you fancy.
The Mini Triangles feature a built-in 'Rhythm Music Sync' that allows the panels to react to all genres of music in real time, while the Nanoleaf app offers you full freedom over light colour customization, custom scenes and colour motions, alongside the ability to set scheudles.
$69.99Best Buy
Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - Black
If you're thinking about upgrading your regular doorbell to a smart, video-enabled one, Amazon's Ring Wired Doorbell is an affordable entry into the smart home security market.
The good thing about Ring's wired doorbell is that it connects to your existing doorbell's wiring, which means you do not have to worry about charging it time and time again. The doorbell offers an HD video feed, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and real-time alerts, all of which can be accessed from your phone or an Alexa device.
At its affordable price tag, the Ring Wired Doorbell also offers night vision with sharp contrast, allowing you to monitor your front door be it day or night.
$59.99Best Buy Amazon
Samsung 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers
If you've got a nice TV setup at home, and are looking to up your audio game to the home theatre level, Best Buy's Black Friday discount on the HW-Q990B is something worth considering.
The HW-Q990B is a top-of-the-line audio system offering from Samsung that offers versatile performance, be it with movies, music or games.
It features a built-in wireless Smart TV-to-soundbar Dolby Atmos connection, alongisde smart calibration features that allow the soundbar to analyze the room it is in and automatically calibrate the audio and to create an optimal audio experience. Additionally, the included subwoofer also automatically calibrates to provide optimal bass depending on its surrounding.
For added convenience, if you have a Samsung Smart TV, you can control key soundbar functions, like its power, volume and sound effects with your TV remote.
The soundbar also features Alexa built-in, alongisde Apple AirPlay support.
$1498.99Best Buy
Samsung's 75" 2022 The Frame Art
Samsung's The Frame is in a league of its own.
Samsung has the 75-inch version of The Frame available for $1,000 off as part of its Pre-Black Friday sale. The discount is applicable until November 10th, and we're not certain if Samsung will discount the TV again for its main Black Friday sale. Regardless, this was an offer too sweet to leave out.
The TV is designed to showcase artworks and photos when it is not being used as a TV, hence, it sports ultra-thin bezels on all sides. Further, the bezels attach to the TV magnetically, so you can easily change the bezel to a different colour one to match the TV's surroundings.
The Frame sports a quantum dot colour panel that supports 4K HDR at a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside an updated matte display introduced with the 2022 model to prevent glare. Further, the TV sits completely flat against the wall, just like an actual painting or picture frame and features Samsung’s One Connect single-cable connection — because no one wants to see a bunch of wires hanging around a piece of art.
The TV features four HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.2 to seamlessly stream music wirelessly. It can also be easily integrated with smart home tech thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant support.
$2999.99Samsung
iRobot J7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
The iRobot J7+ features nearly all of its higher-end vacuum counterparts' functionality at a more affordable price tag.
The J7+ comes with a self-emptying base that charges the robot and also stores the dust and debris that it collects. It features a built-in camera and an LED light on the front that allows the robot vacuum to detect obstacles in its way and not suck up things that it's not supposed to, like pet poop or ram into objects like table legs.
Through the iRobot home app, users can map a route for the robot vacuum to follow, while obstacles that the j7+ uncovers on its route show up via an in-app notification.
If you're in the market for a capable robot vacuum that is capable of cleaning your home efficiently and smartly, the j7+ is one of the best options in iRobot's lineup.
$799.99iRobot