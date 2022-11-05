This week in Canadian telecom: tis the season for quarterly reports [Oct. 29-Nov.4]

Several telecom companies announced results for their third-quarter earnings for 2022. While heavily focused on numbers, other issues were also addressed, including the merger of Rogers and Shaw.

Here’s almost everything that happened in Canadian telecom this week.

Business

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) hosted a meeting with international counterparts to discuss methods to combat scams. Representatives from Australia, Ireland, Hong Kong, and the U.S. were present at the meeting.

Telus has expanded its Mobility for Good program to include Indigenous women surviving or at risk of violence in Ontario. The program provides free smartphones and wireless services. Originally launched in 2021, the program has helped almost 1,000 people so far in Alberta and B.C.

Tesla has applied for a Basic International Telecommunications Service (BITS) licence with the CRTC. The company needs the license to provide various services in its vehicles, including infotainment and internet access.

The hearing between Rogers, Shaw and the Competition Bureau will begin next week. In an attempt to streamline the process, Chief Justice Crampton, who will oversee the hearing, asked the two sides to reach a compromise. The request led to a barrage of statements from each side, neither of them willing to make good on Crampton’s request.

In a report outlining its Q3 earnings for the year, Bell said its growth in the broadband sector set a new record. The company added 400,000 new activations across its wireless and wireline networks, representing a 50 percent increase year-over-year. The company reported over $6 billion in revenue.

Québecor also released its Q3 results this week. It saw minimal growth, with mobile customers increasing by two percent and internet customers increasing by three percent. The company reported overall revenue of $1.14 billion, which was a slight decrease year-over-year. Québecor will be one of the many companies listening closely to the anticipated hearing with the Competition Tribunal, especially given its subsidiary Vidétron is in line to acquire Freedom Mobile from Shaw.

For Telus’ Q3 earnings report, the company outlines it added 150,000 new mobile customers, setting a record of its own as it hadn’t seen similar growth since 2010. The company reports $4.7 billion in overall revenue, with $108 million coming from its mobile network.

Government

The federal government announced it will be investing nearly $16 million in EXFO to advance 5G telecommunications. EXFO develops and monitors various solutions for the telecom industry. The funding will go towards the 5G Center of Excellence in Montreal and create 50 jobs.

Deals

Bell is offering a $10 monthly discount on plans for 12 months if you bring in your own device. More details are available here.

Public Mobile will give 12GB of bonus data on all of its 4G plans. The best part is that the offer isn’t only available to new users, but existing customers as well.

Chatr is offering customers 10GB of bonus data for 12 months on some of its plans.