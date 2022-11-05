Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Roku [Oct. 31-Nov. 6]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

My Policeman [Amazon Original]

In 1950s Brighton, a married policeman begins a secret gay relationship, in spite of homosexuality being illegal.

My Policeman was directed by Michael Grandage (Genius) and stars Harry Styles (Don’t Worry Darling), Emma Corrin (The Crown) and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 4th, 2022

Genre: Romance drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Stream My Policeman here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

Apple TV+

Causeway [Apple Original]

After returning home due to a traumatic brain injury, a soldier strikes up an unexpected bond with a local mechanic.

Causeway was directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) and stars Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Linda Emond (Lodge 49).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 4th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream Causeway here.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me [Apple Original]

Directed by Alex Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is a raw, years-long look at singer-songwriter Selena Gomez’s mental health struggles.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 4th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Stream Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me here.

Following a recent price increase, an Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Broken: Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnasts [Crave special]

"Broken: Inside the Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics." Coming this fall… our first feature-length documentary, a @TSN_Sports co-production with @CTVW5 and @CraveCanada.

Any universities, colleges, and libraries interested in an advance screening and Q&A, please send a DM. pic.twitter.com/leFf55IcMe — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 28, 2022

TSN senior correspondent Rick Westhead speaks with athletes about the culture of abuse in Canadian gymnastics.

Crave release date: November 5th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: TBA

Stream Broken: Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnasts here.

Crimes of the Future

In a futuristic world, a performance artist duo perform surgeries in front of live audiences.

Crimes of the Future was written and directed by Toronto’s David Cronenberg (A History of Violence) and stars Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Toronto-raised Scott Speedman (Felicity).

Original theatrical release date: June 3rd, 2022

Crave release date: November 4th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, body horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Crimes of the Future here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Netflix

Blockbuster [Netflix Original]

The staff at the last remaining Blockbuster get up to all kinds of hijinks in their efforts to keep the video rental store afloat.

Blockbuster was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore) and stars Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olga Merediz (In the Heights), Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal) and Vancouver’s Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys series).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada release date: November 3rd, 2022

Genre: Workplace comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (25 to 28 minutes each)

Stream Blockbuster here.

The Dragon Prince (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

Callum, Ezran and friends race to stop Claudia from using dark magic to free the powerful Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince was created by Aaron Ehasz (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (PlayStation 3 video game Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception) and features the voices of Jack DeSena (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Paula Burrows (Unspeakable), Vancouver-born Sasha Rojen (The Flash) and Racquel Belmonte (Lego Elves).

It’s worth noting that Vancouver’s Bardel Entertainment handles the animation for the show.

Netflix Canada release date: November 3rd, 2022

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: Nine episodes (25 to 26 minutes each)

Stream The Dragon Prince here.

Enola Holmes 2 [Netflix Original]

To solve her first official case as a detective, Enola must team up with friends and brother Sherlock.

Enola Holmes 2 was directed by Harry Bradbeer (Enola Holmes) and stars Millie Bobbie Brown (Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), David Thewlis (Harry Potter series) and Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech).

Netflix Canada release date: November 4th, 2022

Genre: Mystery

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Stream Enola Holmes 2 here.

Killer Sally [Netflix Original]

This docuseries unpacks a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage resulted in a shocking Valentine’s Day murder.

Netflix Canada release date: November 2nd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (44 to 54 minutes each)

Stream Killer Sally here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Roku

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story [Roku Original]

This satire of biopics tells an exaggerated account of the life and career of singer-songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic (who also co-wrote and cameos in the film).

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was co-written and directed by Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter series), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Rainn Wilson (The Office).

Roku release date: November 4th, 2022

Genre: Biographical parody

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

You can stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for free on Roku devices.

Image credit: Netflix