Tesla applies for telecom licenses in Canada

Tesla has filed an application to offer telecom services in its vehicles in Canada.

The American automotive company, co-founded by billionaire Elon Musk, filed for a Basic International Telecommunications Service (BITS) licence with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on September 15th. Approval would allow the company to become a telecommunications reseller service in Canada.

Tesla’s application says it will provide machine-to-machine cellular data service for in-vehicle infotainment access, internet access, and “mobile terminating SMS to wake up vehicles.”

“Tesla does not, and does not intend to, own or operate transmission facilities in Canada,” the application states.

This is only the latest work Tesla has done to expand its presence in Canada. Last year, the company announced it will bring a manufacturing facility to Markham, Ontario. The company also met with provincial representatives in Ontario earlier this year.

Tesla’s current application is currently open for comments on the CRTC’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock