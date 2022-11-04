Individual emails to reveal the fate of Twitter employees

A letter sent to Twitter employees late Thursday said everyone would know their fate in the company by 12pm ET/9amPT.

“By 9am PST on Friday, Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including the spam folder,” the email, published by The Washington Post in full, states.

It was the first form of mass communication sent since Elon Musk took over Twitter last week for $44 billion. Musk is desperately trying to recuperate the costs of the hostile takeover and will start charging people to keep their verification status.

Those keeping their roles at the company will be contacted through their Twitter email. Those who aren’t will be notified through their personal emails.

According to The Post, no one is safe. By Thursday evening, several people had already lost their jobs, including people who were put into small teams by Musk to work on new products over the past week.

“Numbers dwindling down in the [Slack] channels last hour, people dropping like flies,” an employee told the publication under the condition of anonymity.

All of MobileSyrup’s Musk x Twitter coverage can be found here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Washington Post