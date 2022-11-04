Here’s how you can stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for free in Canada

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the biographical parody film that dives into the life of “Weird Al” Yankovic, starring Daniel Radcliffe, is now available to stream in Canada.

The film casts Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Quinta Brunso as Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic, Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic and Jack Black as Wolfman Jack.

The film originally released in September this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and was praised by critics. It currently has a 90 percent and 7.6/10 rating on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, respectively.

Here’s how you can stream the movie now:

The movie is streaming on Roku’s streaming service — The Roku Channel, for absolutely free. It’s worth noting, however, that you’ll have to put up with ads.

All Roku devices have the Roku Channel pre-installed, and you’ll be able to find the application on the home screen. If you don’t have a Roku device and you live in the U.S., you can stream the movie directly on the Roku Channel’s website.

Further, the Roku Channel app can be downloaded to any Samsung Smart TV and compatible Amazon Fire TV devices, and the channel can also be streamed directly on your iOS and Android devices via the official Roku app.

It’s worth noting that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will not release in theatres. It is expected to be only available to stream on the Roku Channel.

Image credit: The Roku Channel