Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack now available to stream

The sountrack features Rihanna and her recently released song Lift Me Up

By Dean Daley
Nov 4, 20223:36 PM EDT
The Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iTunes Store, Apple Music and Deezer.

The soundtrack features music from Rihanna, her new song Lift Me Up, and performances from Snow Tha Product, Burna Boy, E40 and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, launches on November 11th in theatres across Canada. The film stars Angela Bassett, Dominque Thorne, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and more.

Source: @theblackpanther

