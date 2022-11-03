Grab Nvidia’s GeForce Now six month Priority membership 40 percent off

Nvidia is currently offering a 40 percent discount on its GeForce Now cloud game streaming service’s ‘Priority’ subscription.

The Priority subscription normally costs 12.99/month or $64.99 for six months. However, until Sunday, November 20th, you can subscribe to the six month membership for $38.99.

“This limited-time offer is valid for new users and existing ones upgrading from a free or one-month Priority Membership, as well as for those who are on an active promotion or gift card,” wrote Nvidia in its blog post.

grab it before it's too late 💸💸: https://t.co/JQmcbb1FTg pic.twitter.com/ABLi7T0fM2 — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) October 29, 2022

The Priority subscription tier gives you access to premium gaming servers with a six-hour session length limit. For comparison, the free GeForce Now tier gives you access to servers for only one hour. Further, the tier also offers resolutions of up to 1080p and frame rates of up to 60fps.

Nvidia also offers a high-tier RTX 3080 subscription that offers gaming at 1440p at 120FPS, “click-to-pixel” latency of 56 milliseconds, and improved performance. In Canada, the RTX 3080 tier is available for $24.99 per month or for $129.99 for six months. The RTX 3080 tier is not discounted.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia