Google discounts Pixel 6a by $100, now available for $499

It's also discounted on Amazon

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Nov 3, 202212:56 PM EDT
Google’s excellent mid-range Pixel 6a got its first official discount in the Canadian Google Store. The smartphone is now available for $499, a $100 discount.

This price drop arguably makes the Pixel 6a even better value for those who want the Pixel experience, but don’t necessarily want to fork out the money for a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. The most significant drawbacks to the 6a include that it runs on the Tensor chip (the 7 series sport the newer Tensor G2) and that it sports worse camera hardware (12-megapixel main sensor vs. the 50-megapixel sensor in the 7 series).

Pixel 6a discount on the Google Store

Despite that, the Pixel 6a’s camera still puts out some impressive shots thanks to Google’s image processing software, and the performance bump for Tensor G2 isn’t huge (although not negligible). There’s also the 60Hz display — as nice as it’d be to have a higher refresh rate, the savings outweigh that particular downside, in my opinion.

When I wrote the Pixel 6a review earlier this year, I thought it was too good for the price. But the $100 discount makes it an even better value.

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Display

6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 60Hz refresh rate

6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 416ppi, 90Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch, (1440 x 3120) QHD+ display, 512ppi, 10-120Hz refresh rate

Processor

Tensor

Tensor G2

Tensor G2

RAM

6GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

12GB of RAM

Storage

128GB

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Dimensions (in.)

152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm

6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm)

6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3in. (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm)

Weight

178 grams

197g (6.9oz)

212g (7.5oz)

Rear Facing Camera

12.2-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x5 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Facing Camera

8-megapixel

10.8-megapixel

10.8-megapixel (ultrawide)

OS

Android 12

Android 13

Android 13

Battery

4410mAh

4,355mAh

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LTE/ 5G

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), Face Unlock, accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM)

Dual SIM (single nano-SIM and eSIM)

Launch Date

July 28, 2022

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

Misc

No headphone jack / colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage

Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass

Colours: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

You can check out the Pixel 6a on the Google Store here. If you’d rather shop from Amazon, the 6a is also available for $499 there. It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time Amazon has offered a discount on the Pixel 6a.

Thanks Jason!

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

