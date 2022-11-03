Apple TV 4K (2021) available at an all-time low price on Amazon

Apple’s 2021-released Apple TV 4K (32GB) is currently available for an all-time low price on Amazon, as spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘pkamto.’

Amazon Canada has the device available for $159.96, while every other major retailer has it listed for $199.99 or above. Before today, the lowest Apple TV 4K (2021) had gone was $179.

It’s worth noting, however that Apple just released its new (2022) Apple TV 4K yesterday, November 2nd, which starts at $179 for the 64GB model and comes with an updated A15 Bionic processor. In comparison, the 2021 Apple TV 4K, the one on sale, runs on the A12 Bionic chipset.

Both models support 4K HDR at up to 60fps. Learn more about the new Apple TV 4K here.

Similar deals to the (2021) Apple TV 4K sale are expected to arrive as we approach Black Friday. However, if you can’t wait until then, $159.96 is a solid price to pay for something that launched for $229 last year.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: pkamto on RedFlagDeals