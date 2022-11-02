Star Wars’ Luke, Leia and Han finally make it to Fortnite

Fortnite x Star Wars crossovers are all too common. From Finn, Rey and Kylo Ren to the Mandalorian, Imperial Stormtroopers and Sith Troopers, the game almost feels like an extension of Star Wars.

However, among the slew of crossovers, characters like Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo have never made it to the battle royale. That is, until now.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… Lightsabers. Blasters. Quests. A reimagined Junk Rift. And the dark side returns. Learn more: https://t.co/NoPI0Rx39r pic.twitter.com/vinYjK88FH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2022

Fortnite is kicking off a “Skywalker Week” where players are able to pick up the Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo outfits from the Item Shop. Skywalker Week starts November 1st and ends on Tuesday, November 8th at 9am ET/6am PT. During the event, players will be able to find Luke’s blue and green Lightsabers from Imperial Chests, regular Chests and as ground loot.

Darth Vader’s Lightsaber has also been taken out of the vault for the entirety of the event, alongside the E-11 Blaster Rifles and the Junk Rift.

In regards to the outfits, all three new characters seem to have customizable skins, paired with a backbling and pickaxe for each.

Image credit: Epic Games