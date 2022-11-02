Paramount+ subscription climbs to $9.99/mo in Canada

The price of Paramount+ in Canada just went up.

According to a support page on the Paramount+ website, new Canadian subscribers will need to pay $9.99/mo or $99.99/year starting November 1st, 2022. Existing subscribers will see their costs go up with the December 2022 renewal.

“Paramount+ is in the process of getting even bigger, with many additions of blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series, plus a wide variety of hit drama, action, reality, comedy and kids shows. It’s a mountain of entertainment,” says the support page. Beyond that, the support page lists a variety of content that’s available on Paramount+ in an awkward attempt to justify the higher cost.

The price change marks a significant increase from the subscription service’s previous $5.99/mo price in Canada.

If you’re not interested in sticking with Paramount+ after the price increase, you can cancel by heading to the Paramount+ website, going to the account page and clicking ‘Cancel Subscription.’ From there, follow the steps to complete the cancellation.

The Verge reported that Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra sees “opportunities” to raise the Paramount+ price in the U.S. as well.

Paramount+ joins other streaming services in raising prices for Canadians, like YouTube and Apple. Amid record inflation, it seems every company is taking advantage and raising prices.

Source: Paramount+