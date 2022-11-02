Google Canada invests millions in Quebec, opens new Montreal office

Google Canada has announced it will invest $2.75 million in Quebec’s tech ecosystem.

$1.5 million will go towards Mila Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute to support several research projects. Google is also expanding courses offered through Google Career Certificate and providing grants to various local nonprofits, including Digital Moment and NPower Canada.

The company has also opened the doors to “Google Viger space,” a new office in Montreal focusing on sustainability. The space will house teams working on various Google products and services, including Chrome and AI research.

“Google’s ongoing investment in AI in Quebec and at Mila is a testament to the strength of private, public, and academic partnerships that enable the best and brightest researchers as they advance responsible AI applications across sectors,” Valérie Pisano, Mila’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Source: Google Canada