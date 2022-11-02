Chatr offering 10GB of bonus data on select plans for one year

Rogers’ Chatr joined Telus’ Public Mobile in slapping big data bonuses on several plans.

Although not quite as good as Public’s 12GB data bonus, Chatr is offering 10GB of bonus data for 12 months on $40+ plans. That includes:

$40/mo 5GB

$50/mo 10GB

$60/mo 15GB

$70/mo 20GB

As is typical with Chatr deals like this, the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan changes before the end of the 12-month period. In other words, make sure you select a plan you’ll want to keep for at least 12 months.

Chatr’s website doesn’t note an end date for the data bonus, but it is listed as a limited-time offer.

All the plans included unlimited Canada/U.S. talk (except the $40/mo plan, which only has Canada-wide talk), unlimited international texting, voicemail, and data at 3G speeds (3Mbps up and down, according to Chatr).

Moreover, Chatr typically offers 500MB of bonus data to customers who sign up for auto-pay, but with all these plans, the auto-pay bonus is listed at 2GB.

Technically, Public Mobile’s offer is a little better, with 12GB of data on 4G plans, but the Chatr deal isn’t bad either. You can check it out here.