Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [November 3 – November 9]

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 40, and 40 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and Ultimate 45, 60 & 100 in main regions.

Online only: bring your own phone and save $10/month for 12 months.

Internet + Mobility. Get a $10/mo. credit for 2 years.

Get Verve Buds 120 and 12 months of free storage on Google One on us for a limited time when you buy the Motorola Edge.

Student Offer : Get 15GB data for 45/mo with proof of enrollment in QC, MB & SK. 20GB for $55/mo in main regions

Stay connected, entertained and protected with Bell for 134.89/mo

Get a credit of up to $200 towards a new Apple Watch when you trade in an eligible smartwatch

Add a family member and get 15GB of unlimited data for only $35/mo in QC, for $45 in MB & SK and for $55 in main regions

Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans

Buy a new phone online and save $50

Keep your business and all of its devices connected with plans starting at $10/mo.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch

Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get Crave Mobile for 24 months

Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.

Various phone accessories on sale

Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.

Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account.(QC)

Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet when you pair with a mobile plan. That’s up to $540 in savings! ON

Ongoing deals:

Save up to $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet

Fido postpaid customers get new deals and giveaways, with Fido XTRA.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.

Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100

One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.

Combine a Mobile plan to an Internet service and save $120 per year. During the November Blackout Sales, it’s time to get more for less.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with 6GB and 15GB Canada plan

Ongoing deals:

Work from home seamlessly with the powerful Unlimited 400 Internet plan at just $70/month.

TV 10 choices Sports option + Unlimited 60 Internet plan = all your sports and much more for only $114/month.

For studies and entertainment, count on the performance of the Unlimited 60 Internet and save $12/month.

Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.

With a TV or TV App plan, you can enjoy all Vrai and Club illico content as much as you want for 6 months.

Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9,99/month your Videotron Mobile plan.

Get 100 GB bonus per year along with $15 monthly savings with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plan

Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories

Get 10GB for $45/mo in QC and 20GB for only $65/mo in other regions.

Choose what makes you happy with a Pick Your Perk Plan. Perk options : Rollover data, speed boost, Unlimited long distance pack, unlimited international SMS and Premium Voicemail.

For a limited time, get select Certified Pre-owned iPhones starting at $3/month with the Tab

Ongoing deals:

Get your third month free. Plus, 12 GB of data every month for 12 months when you activate on plans $40/mo+ with promo code: 12GBFOR1240

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.

Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time

Ongoing deals:

Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year (up to $75 value).

Student mobile plans starting at just at $45/month in MB, SK & QC and $55/month in ON

For a limited time, add a Rogers Infinite mobile plan to your home services for just $60/mo and enjoy unlimited data, including 25GB of high-speed shareable data (ON)

Get Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $29.11/mo with financing and get your smartwatch plan free, both for 24 months when you activate on select plans.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months.

Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans

Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan plus get 1GB bonus data per month for 6 months and a one-time $10 account credit

Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans plus get 1GB bonus data per month for 6 months and a one-time $10 account credit

Save $180 on LivingWell Companion Go

Get iPhone 14 Pro and save up to $530 with Bring-It-Back

Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.

iPhone 14 + Apple Watch SE. Incredibly powerful together.

Enjoy AirPods Pro on us when you get PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit Internet (BC &AB)

Get 50GB of high-speed CAN-U.S. data for $105 per mo. Perfect for digital nomads and snowbirds alike.

Get a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)

Earn a reward worth $50 when you refer a friend to TELUS.

It’s only $10 extra per month to double your data.

Save $40 on all SmartWear devices

Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans

Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Ongoing deals:

Get 5GB of 4G speed data for $40.

For a limited time, get a $30 bill credit when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned phone.

For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points.

Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.

Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.

Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay

Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays

Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.

Limited time only : Get 10GB bonus data/month for 12 months plus 2GB with Autopay on $70, $60, $50 & $40 Talk, Text & Data plans.

Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plan $35 as of your second anniversary date.

Get 2GB bonus data with Autopay on $35/mo and 500MB bonus data with Autopay on $30/mo & $25/mo talk, text & data plans

Ongoing deals:

Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan

Limited time offer on $45, $55 and $60/mo data, talk & text plans.

Ongoing deals:

Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.

Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans!

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $50 visa prepaid card

Back to school value packed plan : 5GB for $35 when you bring your own phone. QC 8GB for $55/mo. when you bring your own phone. ON

Hot offer! Get 25 Mbps for the same promo price as 10 Mbps + Get a $50 Visa prepaid card with $39/mo plan. Get $50 Visa Prepaid card with $50/mo, $53/mo & $70/mo internet plans

Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $50 visa prepaid card

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada wide $25 plan and with Unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan

Get TV starting from $25/mo in QC and $35 in ON

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $27/mo

The new Google Pixel 6a plus member benefits. Plus get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One

100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.

GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.

Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Limited time offer : iPhone 12 for $50/mo with 20GB fast LTE data

Ongoing deals:

Bring your own phone deals : 10GB for $35/mo. and 20GB for $40/mo.

iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Plus – Pre-order now on Big Gig Unlimited data plans starting at 45/mo.

Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months

Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(20+5GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(20+10GB Bonus) for $60/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $70/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $75/mo

Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line

Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for new wireless service or upgrade your device and save $10/month for 24 months when you select a new totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan.

Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!

Save $10/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Talk, Text + Data or Unlimited plans.

Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.

Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months

Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.

Get 10% off when you buy 2 or 20% off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.

Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.

Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

New deals:

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month!

Buy a new Mobile plan online and get a $100 welcome credit

Get a $200 welcome credit when you order your Internet & TV Bundle online

Ongoing deals:

Bundle home services with Mobile and save $120/year

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.

Family Share your Unlimited Data and save $1800 over 24 months

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Change your mobile data plan anytime for free

Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans

Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans

Activate your first Mobile or Home Internet plan before November 30, inclusively, using a friend’s referral code and you’ll both earn a $50 referral bonus instead of the usual $25

Ongoing deals:

Mix & match your plans from $61/month.

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.

Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

Ongoing deals:

CALL HOME THIS DIWALI – For a limited time, light up your mobile plan and get 500 mins/mo for 6 months to call India when you sign up for an Unlimited plan. In-store only.

Experience Fibre+ Gig speeds for only $99/mo and connect more devices with next-gen WiFi 6 tech.

Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet and Fibre + Internet & TV

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days

Ongoing deals:

$25 off + free SIM Card with the purchase of a phone and a $50 top up

$25 off Sky Elite phone with a $50 top up plus Free SIM.

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.

New deals:

Get your third month free. Plus , get 10GB/mo of bonus data for 12 months with select plans

Ongoing deals:

Unlimited Québec-Wide Calling Plan (New 4G Plans)

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan (New 4G Plans) – (ON, SK)

Get talk, text and up to 8GB of data for $35/mo (includes 5GB bonus data) QC for 12 months

A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.

Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.

Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

