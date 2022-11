Canadian juice and smoothie chain Booster Juice is celebrating its 23rd anniversary in November, and it wants all Canadians to take part.

Booster Juice is offering a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ (BOGO) offer on its regular-sized smoothies for one day only, November 13th.

The promotion can be claimed directly in-store, online or from the Booster Juice app using the promo code ‘BDAYBOOSTER22.’

The Booster Juice app is available on the App Store and the Play Store.

Image credit: Booster Juice