Amazon Echo Show 5 is 50 percent off today, now $59

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Nov 2, 20228:21 AM EDT
Amazon has once again discounted its popular smart home speaker. Both the standalone and a bundle option is available for the Echo Show 5.

