What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early November 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s coming to Game Pass in the second half of October. Note: ‘Cloud’ refers to a game that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming to a variety of devices, including Android and iOS.

Highlights include Obsidian’s Pentiment and Terrible Toybox’s Return to Monkey Island. Here’s the full list:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 1st

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) — November 1st

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) — November 1st

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 3rd

Football Manager 2023 (PC) — November 8th

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 8th

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 8th

Vampire Survivors (Console) — November 10th

Pentiment (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 15th

Somerville (Console and PC) — November 15th

It’s also worth noting that Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, which adds new content like gliders and helicopters to the popular game, is launching as a free update to all players, including those on Game Pass, on November 11th.

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on:

November 8th

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

November 15th

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console and PC)

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console and PC)

Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console and PC)

One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console and PC)

Supraland (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game on the service and keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month, while Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both versions of Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play and Xbox Live Gold, is priced at $16.99/month.

Image credit: Devolver Digital

Source: Xbox