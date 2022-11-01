Win a Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch LTE with Telus

We’re offering the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch in a new giveaway in partnership with Telus. Telus’ award-winning 5G network offers ultrafast speeds and increased reliability coast-to-coast.

The offer includes the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro in ‘Obsidian,’ and we have the LTE Pixel Watch in ‘Matte Black’ ‘Stainless Steel’ and an ‘Obsidian’ Active band. When customers get the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch with Telus, they join a 5G network that gives back to vulnerable Canadians through programs like ‘Mobility for Good.’

This contest ends on November 30th, with us selecting the winning on December 1st.

In my review of the Pixel 7 Pro, I said: “The Pixel 7 Pro is a great handset, and I haven’t experienced many issues with the device. The phone features top-of-the-line features and specs that can match it with flagships from any other brand.”

And in Jon’s review of the Pixel Watch, he said: “Presently, it feels like a jack of all trades. Thankfully, it’s also a master of some”

If you don’t win this contest, you can still purchase the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch on Canada’s fastest mobile network by visiting Telus today.

MobileSyrup is also running a Pixel 7 Pro contest until November 14th, so check out this link for another chance to win the Pixel 7 Pro.

Sign up for our newsletter to enter: