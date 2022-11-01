CRTC hosts scam communications meeting with international counterparts

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) hosted a meeting between regulators from five countries to discuss methods to combat scams.

Regulators from Canada, Australia, Ireland, Hong Kong, and the U.S. met for the Combating Scam Communications meeting to discuss cross-border enforcement challenges and international collaboration to strike down against scam communications.

“Unlawful spam and unwanted calls continue to be major threats to consumers around the globe. Coordinating our efforts internationally is the only way we can tackle this issue,” Ian Scott, the CRTC’s Chairperson, said. “By doing so, we are increasing our chances of protecting our citizens from those engaging in illegal and damaging activities.”

The regulators will continue to collaborate, share information, and seek out other countries that may be the source of such communications or suffering from it.

Source: CRTC