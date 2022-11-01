Best Buy offers Black Friday pricing almost a month early: Nanoleaf, Razer, Samsung and more

Best Buy Canada is starting a new ‘Black Friday Starts Now’ event with products marked with a ‘Black Friday Price Now’ badge.

The badge ensures that products listed as ‘Black Friday Price Now’ will be priced at the same price for the start of the actual Best Buy Black Friday Sale.

Check out the offers below:

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

Corsair K60 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Low Profile Speed RGB Gaming Keyboard – English: $59.99 (save $60)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Backlit Mechanical OmniPoint Gaming Keyboard – English: $169.99 (save $70)

Corsair K55 RGB PRO Optical Keyboard & Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse Combo – English: $59.99 (save $50)

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $59.99 (save $25)

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 5 Panels: $69.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $369.99 (save $70)

Insignia Programmable Electric Kettle – 1.7L – Stainless Steel: $34.99 (save $35)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer – 3.8L (4QT) – Matte Black: $89.99 (save $90)

Bella Pro Flex Dual Zone Touchscreen Air Fryer – 8.5L (9QT) – Stainless Steel: $179.99 (save $170)

Instant Pot Pro Plus WiFi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker – 6QT: $219.99 (save $80)

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive 2TB USB 3.2 Portable External Hard Drive (WDBA2W0020BBK-WESN): $89.99 (save $10)

ProForm Sport 7.0C Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $799.99 (save $900)

Check out the ‘Black Friday Starts Now’ event page here. The sale starts today, Tuesday, November 1st at 12am PST/3am EST and ends on November 3 at 11:59pm PST/2:59am EST.

