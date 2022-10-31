Public Mobile offering 12GB of bonus data on all 4G plans

If you’re looking for a cheap data plan, don’t count Public Mobile out. The third-tier Telus-owned flanker brand now offers 4G data speeds and great prices.

As of the time of writing, the carrier’s website in Ontario is offering 12GB of bonus data on top of each 4G plan. This means you can get 17GB for $40 or 20GB for $50. There are a few other plans, topping out at 52GB for $90.

Plans also include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting. It’s worth noting that Public Mobile subscribers on RedFlagDeals mention that upgrading retains your Public Mobile points and promotions like loyalty and auto-pay.

Overall, these are pretty great deals considering 8GB of 4G data from Virgin Plus costs $55 per month.

You can view the plans for yourself here.

Update 4:07pm ET: The story has been updated to reflect that these offers are only for Public’s 4G plans.

Source: Public Mobile Via: RedFlagDeals (BookkeeperBC)