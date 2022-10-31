Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in November 2022

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in November 2022.

You can view the full list of content below:

November 1

Still Max (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

The Intro Season 3

November 4

My Life As A Rolling Stone (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

Brassic (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

White Lie

The Next Step Season 3

November 7

Extraordinary Portraits (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

November 9

The Noodle Group

November 11

Sorry For Your Loss Season 2

My Grandparents’ War Season 2

Guest Of Honour

November 15

The Intro Season 3

Sort Of Season 2

November 18

Documentary Now! Season 4

Express (Canadian English Language Exclusive Premiere)

The Cuban

Grand Designs Australia (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

November 23

Paul O’Grady For The Love Of Dogs Holiday Special (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

November 25

Call The Midwife (Season 10 Holiday Special)

Living Wild: How To Change Your Life Season 1 (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)

Mittens & Pants

November 28

Happiest Season

November 29

The Great British Baking Show Season 12

November 30

Cup Of Cheer

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Check out what came to the streaming service in October here.

Image credit: CBC