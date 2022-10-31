Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in November 2022

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in November 2022.
You can view the full list of content below:
November 1
- Still Max (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
- The Intro Season 3
November 4
- My Life As A Rolling Stone (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
- Brassic (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
- White Lie
- The Next Step Season 3
November 7
- Extraordinary Portraits (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
November 9
- The Noodle Group
November 11
- Sorry For Your Loss Season 2
- My Grandparents’ War Season 2
- Guest Of Honour
November 15
- The Intro Season 3
- Sort Of Season 2
November 18
- Documentary Now! Season 4
- Express (Canadian English Language Exclusive Premiere)
- The Cuban
- Grand Designs Australia (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
November 23
- Paul O’Grady For The Love Of Dogs Holiday Special (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
November 25
- Call The Midwife (Season 10 Holiday Special)
- Living Wild: How To Change Your Life Season 1 (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
- Mittens & Pants
November 28
- Happiest Season
November 29
- The Great British Baking Show Season 12
November 30
- Cup Of Cheer
CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Image credit: CBC