Apple adds M2 MacBook Air to refurbished store

You can shop in Apple’s refurbished store to score a sly discount on new products. The company recently added the new M2 MacBook Air that released this summer, starting at $150 less than the brand-new model.

While this might not be the most significant discount around, Apple refurbished models still come with the company’s one-year limited warranty.

If you’re looking to get one of these computers for light work, you might score a better deal on the M1 MacBook Air, which is comparable to the new model. Read our full M2 MacBook Air review if you want a dive deeper into the laptop.

You can find all of Apple’s refurbished MacBook Air models here.

Source: Apple