Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 24-30]

Amazon Prime Video

Run Sweetheart Run [Amazon Original]

After dinner with a client, a single mother finds herself hunted by a seemingly unstoppable assailant.

Run Sweetheart Run was co-written and directed by Shana Feste (Boundaries) and stars Ella Balinska (Netflix’s Resident Evil), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Clark Gregg (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Aml Ameen (Sense8).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 28th, 2022

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Stream Run Sweetheart Run here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

Apple TV+

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues [Apple Original]

Sacha Jenkins (Everything’s Gonna Be All White) directs this documentary about the life and legacy of iconic jazz musician Louis Armstrong.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 28th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues here.

Following a recent price increase, an Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Chris Robinson: Panning for Gold [Crave Original]

Laugh along with the talented @bodmonrobinson in his new special🌟PANNING FOR GOLD🌟 now streaming on Crave. pic.twitter.com/59Ext57qON — Crave (@CraveCanada) October 28, 2022

Filmed in front of a live audience at Just For Laughs 2021 in Montreal, Brampton, Ontario’s Chris Robinson riffs on puppies, four-year-olds, porn ads and more.

Crave release date: October 28th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 34 minutes

Stream Chris Robinson: Panning for Gold here.

The White Lotus (Season 2)

This new season follows the exploits of guests and employees at an exclusive Sicilian resort.

The White Lotus was created by Mike White (Enlightened) and stars F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Jennifer Coolidge (returning from the first season), Oakville, Ontario’s Adam DiMarco (The Magicians), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean series).

Crave release date: October 30th, 2022 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The White Lotus here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Barbarian

After staying the night at a double-booked Airbnb, a young woman soon discovers there’s much more to fear than an unexpected house guest. (Note: this movie is best enjoyed knowing as little possible going in, so while I’ve linked the trailer above, I’d recommend not watching it.)

Barbarian was written and directed by Zach Cregger (The Whitest Kids U’Know) and stars Georgina Campbell (Krypton), Bill Skarsgård (It series) and Justin Long (Zack and Miri Make a Porno).

Original theatrical release date: September 9th, 2022

Disney+ Canada release date: October 26th, 2022

Genre: Horror thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Barbarian here.

Tales of the Jedi [Disney+ Original]

From The Clone Wars mastermind Dave Filoni comes this anthology series exploring different Jedi during the prequel era, including a young Ashoka Tano and Count Dooku.

The series features the returning Star Wars actors Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka), Corey Burton (Dooku), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan), Matt Lanter (Anakin), Liam Neeson (Qui-Gon) and Ian McDiarmid (Darth Sidious).

Disney+ Canada release date: October 26th, 2022

Genre: Animated sci-fi

Runtime: Six episodes (13 to 17 minutes each)

Stream Tales of the Jedi here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Big Mouth (Season 6) [Netflix Original]

The Bridgeton Middle crew deals with secret relatives, a viral quiz and romantic curveballs.

The series was created by Nick Kroll (Kroll Show), Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy), Mark Levin (Earth 2) and Jennifer Flackett (Wimbledon) and features the voices of Kroll, John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer), Jason Mantzoukas (How Did This Get Made?) and Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson).

Netflix Canada release date: October 26th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 29 minutes each)

Stream Big Mouth here.

The Good Nurse [Netflix Original]

After suspecting that her new colleague has been killing off his patients, a nurse works with investigators to stop him.

Based on Charles Graeber’s true crime book of the same name, The Good Nurse was directed by Tobias Lindholm (Another Round) and stars Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) and Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything).

Netflix Canada release date: October 26th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

Stream The Good Nurse here.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities [Netflix Original]

Oscar winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water) presents eight modern horror stories in the tradition of Gothic and Grand Guignol genres.

Some of the actors featured in the series include Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Toronto-raised David Hewlett (Stargate), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter series), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Winnipeg’s Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

Netflix Canada release date: October 25th, 2022

Genre: Horror anthology

Runtime: Eight episodes (60 minutes each)

Stream Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities here.

Wendell & Wild [Netflix Original]

Two demons team up with a teen so they can leave the Underworld and fulfill their dreams in the Land of the Living.

Wendell & Wild was directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas) and features the voices of Key & Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (the latter of whom co-wrote the film), Angela Bassett (Black Panther) and Lyric Ross (This Is Us).

Netflix Canada release date: October 28th, 2022

Genre: Stop-motion, horror-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream Wendell & Wild here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

