Toronto police arrest Quebec man over phone scam targeting seniors

A Quebec man has been charged with a phone scam targeting seniors.

According to Toronto Police, a group of people would call elderly people over the phone and pose as relatives or lawyers, demanding money to cover legal fees.

24-year-old Kevin Murenzi has been charged with fraud over $5000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5200. People can also leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.222tips.com.

Source: Toronto Police