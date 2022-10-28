New on Apple TV+ Canada: November 2022

Apple has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Apple TV+ streaming service in Canada in November 2022.

Check the releases below:

November 4

Causeway – New Apple Original Film

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me – New Documentary Feature

The Mosquito Coast – Season Two Premiere

Slumberkins – Series Premiere

November 11

Mythic Quest – Season 3 Premiere

November 18

Spirited – New Apple Original Film

November 23

Echo 3 – Series Premiere

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month and is included in Apple One subscription bundles.

Image credit: Apple