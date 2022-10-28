New Netflix Originals in November 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This November, shows and movies like Wednesday, the newest seasons of Elite, Dead to Me, The Cuphead Show and The Crown, Enola Holmes 2, Blood & Water Season 3, and more.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in November, click here.

Coming Soon

The Last Dolphin King — Netflix Documentary

November 1st

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — Netflix Family

The Takeover — Netflix Family

The Final Score — Netflix Series

Young Royals: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Killer Sally — Netflix Documentary



November 3rd

Blockbuster — Netflix Series

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Panyotis Pascot: Almost — Netflix Comedy

November 4th

Buying Beverly Hills — Netflix Series

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman — Netflix Film

Enola Holmes 2 — Netflix Film

The Fabulous — Netflix Series

Lookism — Netflix Anime

Manifest: Season 4, Part 1 — Netflix Series

November 5th

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — Netflix Documentary

November 7th

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — Netflix Family

November 8th

Behind Every Star — Netflix Series

The Claus Family 2 — Netflix Film

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks — Netflix Comedy

Triviaverse — Netflix Special

November 9th

The Crown: Season 5 — Netflix Series

FIFA Uncovered — Netflix Documentary

The Soccer Football Movie — Netflix Film

November 10th

Falling for Christmas — Netflix Film

Lost Bullet 2 — Netflix Film

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — Netflix Series

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — Netflix Documentary

Warrior Nun: Season 2 — Netflix Series

November 11th

Ancient Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary

Capturing the Killer Nurse — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Leave — Netflix Film



Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — Netflix Series

Is That Black Enough for You?!? — Netflix Documentary

Monica, O My Darling — Netflix Film

My Father’s Dragon — Netflix Film

November 14th

Stutz — Netflix Documentary

Teletubbies — Netflix Family

November 15th

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — Netflix Comedy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — Netflix Comedy

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — Netflix Family

Run for the Money — Netflix Series

November 16th

In Her Hands — Netflix Documentary

The Lost Lotteries — Netflix Film

Mind Your Manners — Netflix Series

Off Trac — Netflix Film



Racionals MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo — Netflix Documentary

The Wonder — Netflix Film

November 17th

1899 — Netflix Series

Christmas with You — Netflix Film

Dead to Me: Season 3 — Netflix Series

I Am Vanessa Guillen — Netflix Documentary

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — Netflix Documentary

November 18th

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Elite: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Inside Job: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Reign Supreme — Netflix Series

Slumberland — Netflix Film

Somebody — Netflix Series

The Violence Action — Netflix Film

November 21st

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Answer Time — Netflix Family

November 22nd

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — Netflix Comedy

November 23rd

Blood, Sex & Royalty — Netflix Documentary

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — Netflix Film

Lesson Plan — Netflix Film

The Swimmers — Netflix Film

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — Netflix Documentary

The Unbroken Voice — Netflix Series

Wednesday — Netflix Series

Who’s a Good Boy? — Netflix Film

November 24th

First Love — Netflix Series

The Noel Diary — Netflix Film

November 25th

Blood & Water: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — Netflix Documentary

November 28th

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — Netflix Family

November 29th

The Creature Cases: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — Netflix Documentary

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — Netflix Comedy

November 30th

A Man of Action — Netflix Film

My Name is Vendetta — Netflix Film

The Lost Patient — Netflix Film

Snack Vs. Chef — Netflix Series

Take Your Pills: Xanax — Netflix Documentary

It’s worth noting that Netflix is introducing an ad-supported subscription tier on November 1st that costs $5.99 per month.

Netflix Basic — $9.99/month, up to 720p (this is now the standard quality for Basic, up from 480p), can only stream on one screen at the same time

Netflix Standard — $16.49/month, up to 1080p, can stream on up to two screens at the same time

Netflix Premium — $20.99/month, up to Ultra HD (4K HDR), can stream on up to four screens at the same time

