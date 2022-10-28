Man claiming to be former Twitter software engineer uses popular meme as last name

Friday morning marked the start of the first full day of Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter.

And, well, people took the opportunity to pull a couple of practical jokes.

One video making the rounds on the social media platform shows two men carrying boxes by the entrance to Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. One of the men claims to be a software engineer, saying Twitter was his first job out of college. Spewing a list of random thoughts from owning a Tesla to being a fan of climate change and free speech, the man says his name is “Rahul Ligma.”

According to The Verge, the video is bogus. The biggest clue is the name one of the men gave to reporters. According to The Verge, the name “Rahul Ligma” doesn’t exist on Twitter’s Slack or email database.

Furthermore, “Ligma” references a meme indicating a fictional illness. It’s also supposed to sound like a less appropriate saying popular among 12-year-olds, as The Verge reports.

A lot of people poked fun at Musk when he first said he’ll take over Twitter, but this takes it to a whole new level.

Do what you will with this information.

Image credit: The Independent (YouTube)

Via: The Verge