Elon Musk’s first task post Twitter acquisition was to fire top executives

Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition is complete, per an SEC filing submitted Friday morning. While there hasn’t been a formal announcement made yet about the buyout, Musk shared several not-so-subtle hints about it, like tweeting “the bird is freed,” walking into the Twitter headquarters with a sink, letting the fact that his buyout has been completed ‘sink in.’

Further, the company is being removed from the S&P 500 index (since it’s going private), which also points to the acquisition being completed and Musk being the new ‘Chief Twit.’

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

With the buyout finished, Musk is now in charge of multiple companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and now, Twitter.

Post-acquisition, Musk reportedly fired several top executives, including Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, unnamed sources told CNN News. Musk also reportedly got rid of Twitter’s general counsel, Sean Edgett (per The New York Times), and chief customer officer Sarah Personette (via Insider).

Segal’s Twitter bio reads “former CFO,” while Gadde’s Twitter bio no longer mentions Twitter. Agrawal’s bio, however, still read “ceo @twitter” at the time of publication.

According to Reuters, “Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out.” Currently, Musk intends to be the interim Twitter CEO, until a formal CEO can be appointed.

Musk also finally revealed why he acquired Twitter yesterday, stating that “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.” Read the full story here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CNN News