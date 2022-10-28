fbpx
Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro could feature volume and power buttons that don’t click

Physical buttons are so 2015

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Oct 28, 202211:41 AM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro

Similar to the move to a physical capacitive Touch ID button that doesn’t click with the iPhone 7, a new report indicates Apple could have plans to take the same route with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.

According to often-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro devices will ditch clickable volume and power buttons for touch-sensitive buttons that don’t click. This means that the smartphones will feature Taptic Engines “on the internal left and right sides” that provide force feedback when you touch the button.

While a minor change, if the Taptic Engine technology replicates what Apple did with the iPhone 7’s Touch ID button, I don’t have an issue with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max ditching volume and power buttons that physically move.

Along with this change, the iPhone 15 series is expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C, and there are also reports that Apple will offer exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max that wouldn’t be available with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Source: @mingchikuo

