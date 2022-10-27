Xbox will likely raise the price of Game Pass and consoles, but after this holiday

Along with revealing that Xbox Game Pass accounts for 15 percent of Microsoft’s gaming revenue, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that it will likely raise the price of its Xbox consoles and services in the future.

“We’ve held price on our console; we’ve held price on games and our subscription,” said Spencer during the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference. “I don’t think we’ll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we’ll have to raise some prices on certain things, but going into this holiday we thought it was really important that we maintain the prices we have.”

Sony recently increased the cost of the PlayStation 5 in Canada to $649.99 from $629.99 for the Disc version and $519.99 from $499.99 for the Digital Edition, so Microsoft considering hiking the cost of the Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S isn’t surprising.

On the other hand, the price of Xbox Game Pass going up also isn’t shocking, especially with the release of Bethesda’s Starfield looming and Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard set to likely go through. Several years after the game subscription platform’s launch, it remains one of the best deals in gaming since it features all of Microsoft’s first-party titles on day-one of their release.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Xbox Cloud Gaming to mobile devices and browsers.

Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: The Verge