What’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in November 2022

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in November.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Highlights this month include White Chicks, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions leaving Netflix, Knocked Up and Milk being removed from Crave, and Tomb Raider ditching Prime Video.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in November.

Leaving Netflix

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3 (November 1st)

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5 (November 9th)

National Security (November 14th)

The Matrix Reloaded (November 29th)

The Matrix Revolutions (November 29th)

White Chicks (November 30th)

Leaving Crave

Knocked Up (November 1st)

Breaking Surface (November 2nd)

Unbroken (November 3rd)

2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (November 6th)

The Kid Detective (November 6th)

The Tunnel (November 9th)

Godzilla vs. Kong (November 16th)

Supernova (November 16th)

Coming Home For Christmas (2017) (November 18th)

Mighty Trains: Season 1 (November 19th)

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (November 22nd)

Murder, She Baked:A Plum Pudding Mystery (November 22nd)

2 Hearts (November 30th)

A Christmas Carol (1951) (November 30th)

A Hologram for a King (November 30th)

Adventures in Public School (November 30th)

All Def Comedy (November 30th)

Another Round (November 30th)

Bernie the Dolphin (November 30th)

Boy and the World (November 30th)

Carol (November 30th)

Child 44 (November 30th)

Dr. Keri Prairie Vet: Season 1 (November 30th)

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (November 30th)

Exodus Gods and Kings (November 30th)

Fred Claus (November 30th)

Jump, Darling (November 30th)

Kajillionaire (November 30th)

Lie With Me (November 30th)

Little Fockers (November 30th)

Meet the Fockers (November 30th)

Meet the Parents (November 30th)

Milk (November 30th)

Monsters at Large (November 30th)

Nomadland (November 30th)

Passchendaele (November 30th)

Paws P.I. (November 30th)

Right Kind of Wrong (November 30th)

Snow Walker (November 30th)

Sometimes The Good Kill (November 30th)

Sound of Metal (November 30th)

Taken (November 30th)

Taken 2 (November 30th)

The Blues Brothers (November 30th)

The Devil Wears Prada (November 30th)

The Red Violin (November 30th)

The Short History of the Long Road (November 30th)

The Trip (November 30th)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (November 30th)

Unaccompanied Minors (November 30th)

Undercover Brother (November 30th)

Leaving Prime Video

Startup (November 1st)

Tokyo Alice (November 2st)

The First (November 3rd)

Wild Mountain Thyme (November 6th)

Death Wish (November 14th)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (November 14th)

Double Impact (November 14th)

Overboard (November 15th)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (November 15th)

Hotel Rwanda (November 15th)

Legally Blonde (November 15th)

Soul Plane (November 15th)

Tomb Raider (November 15th)

October Kiss (November 16th)

Season For Love (November 16th)

Monster Hunter (November 17th)

Raja The Great (November 18th)

Bottom of the Ninth (November 18th)

Songbird (November 27th)

