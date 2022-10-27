TikTok will reportedly announce ‘enormous’ push into gaming on Nov. 2

China-based social media platform TikTok isn’t content to just stick to short-form video. According to a new report from the Financial Times, TikTok has plans to announce an “enormous” push into the gaming space.

Back in 2019, TikTok launched games in China and then in 2021, released a few titles to the rest of the world. Then earlier this year, reports emerged that TikTok expanded its partnership with Zynga to release more HTML-5 titles that it tested in Vietnam.

According to the Financial Times, users will soon be able to access games through a button on its home page. This section of the app will be the home for all gaming content, including the ability to “pay for additional content,” says the publication.

TikTok is expected to make an announcement regarding its renewed gaming efforts on November 2nd called ‘TikTok Made Me Play It.’ Companies like Electronic Arts, 2K, VNG Corporation, NetEase Games and Homa will reportedly make announcements. It’s unclear what mobile games TikTok will release.

TikTok sent the following statement to Financial Times regarding the report:

“We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new ideas that we think can bring value to our community.”

If these rumours surrounding TikTok’s gaming ambitions are accurate, they sound very reminiscent of Netflix’s recent gaming push. The video streaming giant recently confirmed that it’s developing 55 new games and that it’s considering launching a game streaming service.

Netflix currently offers titles like Moonlighter, Into the Breach, Spiritfarer and more as part of its subscription.

Source: Financial Times