Telus, its international faction, acquire U.S. mobile app company WillowTree

Telus Corporation and Telus International are acquiring WillowTree for $1.2 billion US (about $1.6 billion CAD).

The U.S.-based company focuses on user-end experiences, including mobile apps and web interfaces.

“The acquisition of WillowTree brings key tech talent and diversity to Telus International’s portfolio of next-generation solutions, and further augments its digital consulting and innovative client-centric software development capabilities,” Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, said.

Insignia Capital Group, a majority stakeholder for WillowTree, will sell its shares as part of the transaction, which will close in January 2023.

WillowTree has offices in 13 countries, including Canada, Portugal, Spain, and Romania.

The acquisition is subjected to regulatory approval.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus