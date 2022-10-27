Snapchat rolls out new Director Mode feature worldwide

Snapchat users around the world can now access ‘Director Mode.’

Available to iOS and Android users, Director Mode features new cameras and editing tools, giving users further control over the creative process.

It can be used alongside Dual Camera, another feature Snapchat recently launched that allows users to simultaneously use the front-facing and back-facing cameras.

Director Mode can be accessed through the ‘Director Mode’ icon in the camera toolbar. Alternatively, users can select the ‘create’ button in Spotlight to begin.

See how it works in the video below.

Image credit: Snapchat