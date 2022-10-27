New on Amazon Prime Video: November 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and November 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

November 1st

Get Out

The Great Wall

November 4th

My Policeman (Amazon Original)

Neighbours

November 5th

Two And a Half Men S1-12

November 9th

Savage x Fenty Show (Amazon Original)

November 11th

The English (Amazon Original)

Mammals S1 (Amazon Original)

November 18th

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Amazon Original)

Sugar (Amazon Original)

Where the Crawdads Sing

November 23

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Original)

November 24th

I Love My Dad

November 25th

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Meet Cute

Fast Channels

Dangerous Liaisons S1 on STARZ – 11/6

Yellowstone S5 on Paramount+ – 11/13

Tulsa King S1 on Paramount+ – 11/13

Gangs of London S1 on AMC+ – 11/17

The Curse of Oak Island on STACKTV – 11/21

Leaving Prime

Startup (November 1st)

Tokyo Alice (November 2st)

The First (November 3rd)

Wild Mountain Thyme (November 6th)

Death Wish (November 14th)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (November 14th)

Double Impact (November 14th)

Overboard (November 15th)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (November 15th)

Hotel Rwanda (November 15th)

Legally Blonde (November 15th)

Soul Plane (November 15th)

Tomb Raider (November 15th)

October Kiss (November 16th)

Season For Love (November 16th)

Monster Hunter (November 17th)

Raja The Great (November 18th)

Bottom of the Ninth (November 18th)

Songbird (November 27th)

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.