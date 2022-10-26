Nomad’s new charging brick sports revealing transparent design

Nomad, the company that makes leather phone cases, charging cables, portable battery packs, wireless chargers and travel accessories, is experimenting with a new material: see-through plastic.

As first shared by The Verge, the Santa Barbara, California-based company has announced a limited edition 30W USB-C charger that sports transparent plastic that you can see through to peep at the charger’s GaN technology.

“Designed to be only marginally larger than Apple’s original 5W USB-A charger while providing 6 times the power, 30W USB-C Power Adapter is perfect for powering up your devices at home or on the go,” says Nomad.

The transparent body is available in an exclusive frosted grey colourway and costs $29.95 USD (roughly $40.59 CAD). Check out some photos of the charger below:

Image credit: Nomad

Source: Nomad Via: The Verge