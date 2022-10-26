fbpx
Resources

New on Crave: November 2022

There's a lot leaving the service this month, too

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 26, 20225:36 PM EDT
0 comments

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in November (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

November 1

  • Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

November 4th

  • Crimes of the Future
  • Spector
  • Scanners
  • The Best Man Holiday
  • Tom and Jerry’s Giant Adventure
  • Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright
  • Bayatrice: Season 1 — Canadian Series
  • Masterchef Canada: A Holiday Special
  • Firebird — Starz 
  • Flipper — Starz
  • Jason Bourne — Starz
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves — Starz

November 5th

  • Broken: The Toxic Culture of Canadian Gymnastics — Canadian Documentary
  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm

November 6th

  • Dangerous Liasons: Season 1, Episode 1

November 7th

  • Kings of Coke @9pm ET

November 9th

  • Christmas Unfiltered

November 10th

  • The Big Brunch: Season 1, episodes 1-3

November 11th

  • The Middle Man — Canadian Movie
  • Ocean’s 11 (1960)
  • Spice Secrets: Season 1 — Canadian Series
  • Vegheadz:  Winter — Canadian Special
  • Wolf Hound — Starz
  • Bean — Starz
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday — Starz
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby — Starz
  • After the Ball — Starz — Canadian Film
  • Leap 4 Your Life — Starz — Canadian Film

November 12th

  • One Delicious Christmas
  • Designing Christmas
  • Gingerbread Christmas
  • The Bob’s Burger Movie

November 15th

  • Master of Light @8:30pm ET

November 17th

  • The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 2, Episodes 1-2
  • A Christmas Story Christmas

November 18th

  • A Country Christmas Harmony
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2
  • Ziwe: Season 3
  • Turbo
  • The Score
  • Gremlins
  • L Word: Generation Q: Season 3
  • Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
  • The Pope’s Apology: Reporter’s Notebook by Creeson Agecoutay and Jill Macyshon
  • Vegheadz: Holiday Special
  • Hot Seat — Starz 
  • Home — Starz
  • Jem and the Holograms — Starz
  • Harry and the Hendersons — Starz 
  • Turbo — Starz 
  • Girl (2020) — Starz — Canadian Movie 
  • To the Arctic

November 19th

  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm ET

November 23rd

  • Shaq: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

November 24th

  • Love, Lizzo
  • A Christmas Mystery
  • Holiday Harmony
  • Merry Kiss Cam

November 25th

  • Teen Mom UK: Season 8
  • Panhandle: Season 1
  • Dragon — Starz 
  • The Flintstones — Starz 
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin — Starz
  • The Family Man — Starz
  • Neighbors — Starz 
  • Three Night Stand — Starz — Canadian Film 
  • We’re Here: Season 3
  • Doula
  • The Family Man
  • Mistletoe Time Machine
  • Looney Tunes: Rabbits Run

November 29th

  • My So-Called High School Rank @9pm ET
  • Meet Me in the Bathroom

Leaving Crave

  • Knocked Up (November 1st)
  • Breaking Surface (November 2nd)
  • Unbroken (November 3rd)
  • 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (November 6th)
  • The Kid Detective (November 6th)
  • The Tunnel (November 9th)
  • Godzilla vs. Kong (November 16th)
  • Supernova (November 16th)
  • Coming Home For Christmas (2017) (November 18th)
  • Mighty Trains: Season 1 (November 19th)
  • Bernie the Dolphin 2 (November 22nd)
  • Murder, She Baked:A Plum Pudding Mystery (November 22nd)
  • 2 Hearts (November 30th)
  • A Christmas Carol (1951) (November 30th)
  • A Hologram for a King (November 30th)
  • Adventures in Public School (November 30th)
  • All Def Comedy (November 30th)
  • Another Round (November 30th)
  • Bernie the Dolphin (November 30th)
  • Boy and the World (November 30th)
  • Carol (November 30th)
  • Child 44 (November 30th)
  • Dr. Keri Prairie Vet: Season 1 (November 30th)
  • Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (November 30th)
  • Exodus Gods and Kings (November 30th)
  • Fred Claus (November 30th)
  • Jump, Darling (November 30th)
  • Kajillionaire (November 30th)
  • Lie With Me (November 30th)
  • Little Fockers (November 30th)
  • Meet the Fockers (November 30th)
  • Meet the Parents (November 30th)
  • Milk (November 30th)
  • Monsters at Large (November 30th)
  • Nomadland (November 30th)
  • Passchendaele (November 30th)
  • Paws P.I. (November 30th)
  • Right Kind of Wrong (November 30th)
  • Snow Walker (November 30th)
  • Sometimes The Good Kill (November 30th)
  • Sound of Metal (November 30th)
  • Taken (November 30th)
  • Taken 2 (November 30th)
  • The Blues Brothers (November 30th)
  • The Devil Wears Prada (November 30th)
  • The Red Violin (November 30th)
  • The Short History of the Long Road (November 30th)
  • The Trip (November 30th)
  • The United States vs. Billie Holiday (November 30th)
  •  Unaccompanied Minors (November 30th)
  • Undercover Brother (November 30th)

Comments