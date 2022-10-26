New 584 area code introduced in Manitoba

Manitoba residents are getting a new area code.

Starting October 29th, areas currently served by the area codes 204 and 431 will get access to a new 584 code.

The new area code is in response to the demand for phone numbers in the area.

Phone numbers that already exist in the area will keep the same area code, and local calling areas will remain the same.

Various communities across the country also received new area codes over the past year, including three in Quebec.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telecommunications Alliance