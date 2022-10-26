Google updates screen protector list to include Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Google has updated its support document that lists the screen protectors that work best for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Back in 2021, some complained that the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 series didn’t work well when using a screen protector, so Google updated a support document with a list of screen protectors that work with its Pixel series.
You can find the list below:
BodyGuardz
- Google Pixel 6 Pro BodyGuardz PRTX Premium Synthetic Glass Screen Protector ($44.95, $60.97 CAD + shipping)
Case-Mate
- Pixel 6 Pro | Protection Pack ($45, $61 CAD + shipping)
- Pixel 6a | Protection Pack ($40, $54.26 CAD + shipping)
- Pixel 7 | Protection Pack ($45, $61 CAD + shipping)
- Case-Mate FlexiShield Pixel 7 ($24.99, $33.90 CAD)
- Pixel 7 Pro | Protection Pack ($45, $61 CAD + shipping)
OtterBox
- Pixel 6 Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($19.95, $27.07 CAD + shipping)
- Pixel 6 Pro Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($19.95, $27.07 CAD + shipping)
- Pixel 6a Screen Protector Alpha Flex Antimicrobial ($44.95, $60.97 CAD + shipping)
Pixel 7 Screen Protector
- Clearly Protected Film ($19.95, $60.97 CAD + shipping)
- Alpha Flex ($39.95, $52.90 CAD + shipping)
- Alpha Flex Antimicrobial ($44.95, $60.97 CAD + shipping)
- Alpha Flex Blue Light Guard ($49.95, 67.81 CAD + shipping)
Pixel 7 Pro Screen Protector
- Clearly Protected Film ($19.95, $60.97 CAD + shipping )
- Alpha Flex ($39.95, $54.19 CAD + shipping )
- Alpha Flex Antimicrobial ($44.95, $60.97 CAD + shipping)
- Alpha Flex Blue Light Guard ($49.95, $67.81 CAD + shipping )
ZAGG
- Fusion Curve w/ D3O for Google Pixel 6 Pro ($49.99, 67.81 CAD + shipping)
- Glass Elite for Pixel 6a ($49.99, 67.81 CAD + shipping)
- Glass Elite for Google Pixel 7 ($49.99, 67.81 CAD + shipping)
- Fusion Curve for Google Pixel 7 Pro ($59.99 + shipping $81.37 CAD)