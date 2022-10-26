Apple reportedly has a 16-inch iPad in the works

Following the reveal of the new iPad and the iPad Pro last week, new rumours indicate Apple is developing a 16-inch iPad.

The Information‘s Wayne Ma shared that Apple is looking to release its biggest iPad ever in the fourth quarter of 2023, around this time next year.

The largest Apple iPad currently is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With the introduction of a 16-inch iPad, Apple might be ready to blur the lines between its tablets and laptops.

“A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen,” reads the report.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a large-screen iPad. In June last year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is exploring future iPad designs with larger screens.

Leaks from earlier in the year quoting Display Supply Chain Consultants’ (DSCC) said that Apple is also looking to launch a larger entry-level iPad. That leak already turned out to be true as the new entry-level 2022 iPad measures in at 10.9-inches, compared to its predecessor’s 10.2-inch display size.

Source: The Information