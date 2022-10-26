Acer sales brings 35 percent off select hardware

The economy is in a tailspin and that means manufacturers are doing anything to clear inventory and earn some of your cash. Acer has dropped the prices of select Chromebooks, laptops and desktop computers by up to 35 percent off.
- ASUS VivoBook 14 X415 Thin and Light Laptop for $499 (save $100)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA-AB31-CA 2 in 1 Laptop for $349 (save $191.30)
- ROG Strix G10DK Gaming Desktop PC, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, GeForce RTX3060 for $1,399 (save $400)
- ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 144Hz Full HD IPS-Type for $799 (save $216.46)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) Gaming Laptop for $1,699 (save $298.75)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) Gaming Laptop for $1,499 (save $367.67)
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) Gaming Laptop for $2,499 (save $485.85)
