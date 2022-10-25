Telus completes PureFibre work in Leduc, Alberta

Telus has completed its PureFibre build in Leduc, Alberta.

The $45 million project connects 13,000 homes and 2,000 businesses to Telus’ Pure Fibre network, providing faster upload and download speeds, smart home automation, and various other features.

Completed in partnership with the Municipality of Leduc, the project also connects 17 municipal sites, including an RCMP station and local fire hall.

The project was designed and built in 20 months.

“This critical infrastructure will support the City’s growing digital economy, driving economic growth and diversification that will attract new investors and industries,” Zainul Mawji, president of home solutions and customer excellence at Telus, said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus