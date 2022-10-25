SaskTel expands 5G network to Cut Knife, various other rural Saskatchewan communities

SaskTel has expanded its 5G services to several rural communities in Saskatchewan.

The hyper-fast data speeds are now available to residents and businesses in the communities of Crooked River, Cut Knife, Quill Lake, and Hanley.

The network, powered by Samsung, offers speeds up to 1.2Gbps.

“Keeping people connected with the latest technologies is critical to everything we do at SaskTel,” Doug Burnett, the company’s president and CEO, said. “With our 5G network we’re able to deliver an enhanced wireless experience that will ensure our customers can continue to connect to what matters to them, today and well into the future.”

The expansion is part of the company’s plans to invest $1.5 billion across the province over the next five years. The company previously expanded its 5G network to other communities as well, including Craven.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel