Canadians can now pre-order the pricey DualSense Edge PS5 controller

PlayStation’s DualSense Edge controller for the PlayStation 5 is now available for pre-order in Canada.

As revealed earlier this week, the modular gamepad costs a whopping $269.99 CAD. Currently, pre-orders are available at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. We’ll update this story with any other retailers that come up. The controller will launch on January 26th.

For that hefty price tag, you’ll be able to customize the DualSense Edge through button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, swappable control profiles and more. On top of that, the DualSense Edge features the standard PS5 DualSense’s controller’s signature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Here’s everything that comes with the DualSense Edge:

USB braided cable

two standard caps

two high dome caps

two low dome caps

two half dome back buttons

two lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

Additionally, PlayStation has confirmed that the DualSense Edge’s replacement stick modules will cost $24.99 CAD. Those are also up for pre-order on Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop.

Image credit: PlayStation