Ontario radio host is the voice behind TikTok’s text-to-speech feature

A Kitchener, Ontario, radio host went viral after revealing she’s the voice behind TikTok’s text-to-speech (TTS) feature.

Kat Callaghan, the host of 91.5 FM “The Beat” (CKBT) and a voiceover artist, has only posted two videos on the social-media app, and her first one, where she reveals her identity, has amassed more than 24 million views since it was posted last week.

In a follow-up video, Callaghan addresses those who claim she’s lying. “No, I am not lying, and doing what I do for a living to lie about something like this would be pretty silly.”

And to finally put an end to the speculation, she concludes the video with some words in her TTS voice. You can check it out below for yourself.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: Ottawa Citizen