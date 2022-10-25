Nintendo eShop has Wolfenstein 2 and several other Bethesda games on sale

The Nintendo eShop currently has several Bethesda games, including Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Doom titles available on sale.

Check out the deals below:

Quake: $5.39 (regularly $13.49)

Doom 64: $2.59 (regularly $6.49)

Doom 3: $5.19 (regularly $12.99)

Doom 2 (Classic): $2.59 (regularly $6.49)

Doom (1993): $2.59 (regularly $6.49)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus: $16.04 (regularly $53.49)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Doom: $21.39 (regularly $53.49)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: $55.79 (regularly $92.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade: $21.59 (regularly $26.99)

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two: $13.49 (regularly $26.99)

Doom Slayers Collection: $26.79 (regularly $66.99)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One: $13.49 (regularly $26.99)

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition: $29.99 (regularly $119.99)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition: $11.99 (regularly $39.99)

Image credit: Nintendo

