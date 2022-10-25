Microsoft’s new Surface devices are now available in Canada

Microsoft’s recent fall Surface event was full of heavy hitting reveals, including the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Studio 2+, alongside accessories like an Audio Dock, Presenter+ remote and more.

All of the devices announced at the event (except the Presenter+) are available now on the Microsoft store, while retailers like Best Buy have all the new releases, too (except the accessories).

Below is the pricing for all of Microsoft’s new Surface devices:

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Starts at $1,279.99 at Microsoft and Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Starts at $1,299.99 at Microsoft and Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Studio 2+: Starts at $5,959.99 at Microsoft and “Coming Soon” on Best Buy

Microsoft Audio Dock: Available for $324.99 at Microsoft

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse: Available for $58.50 at Microsoft

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support: Available for $19.50 at Microsoft

Microsoft Adaptive Hub: Available for $77.99 at Microsoft

The Microsoft Presenter+ appears to be “Coming Soon” to the Microsoft Store. We aren’t sure how much the accessory would cost once listed.

Some of our coverage of the products listed above can be found below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Microsoft