Disney+ to become Canadian streaming home of Doctor Who in 2023

BBC and Disney have announced that Disney+ will become the exclusive global streaming home for Doctor Who next year. A Disney+ Canada spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that this will include Canada.

The new episodes of the long-running British sci-fi series are set to release on Disney+ and BBC in late 2023. Russell T. Davies, who spearheaded the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, serves as showrunner on the upcoming season.

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) will play The Fifteenth Doctor in the new season, while fan-favourite David Tennant (The Tenth Doctor) will return to play The Fourteenth Doctor in three 2023 holiday specials. Catherine Tate, who played Donna Noble alongside Tennant’s Doctor, will also reprise the role for these specials.

BBC is planning all of these premieres next year in celebration of Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary.

All 13 modern seasons of Doctor Who are currently streaming in Canada on Crave.

Image credit: BBC

Source: BBC